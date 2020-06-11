MOSES LAKE - La pizzería de Chico está cerrada después de enterarse de que uno de sus empleados ha contraído coronavirus.
El restaurante está cerrado temporalmente a partir del miércoles 10 de junio y planea reabrir el 24 de junio. Durante el cierre, Chico’s "realizará actividades adicionales de limpieza profunda y establecerá criterios rigurosos para el regreso al trabajo".
El propietario de Chico's Pizza, Mitch Zornes, dice que todos los empleados se someterán a pruebas para detectar coronavirus.
Se le ha pedido al empleado que contrajo el virus que se ponga en cuarentena por 14 días.
