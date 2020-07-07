ELLENSBURG - Probablemente haya mejores días en el horizonte para un hombre de Ellensburg después de ganar un cuarto de millón en la Lotería de Washington el lunes.
El sitio web de la Lotería de Washington afirma que Steve Kapitain compró el boleto ganador del Conoco de Smitty en SR 97 en Ellensburg y reclamó su premio el lunes 6 de julio.
El estado dice que Kapitain ganó el primer lugar en el scratch Red Hot 10s.
Las probabilidades de ganar el primer premio son 3 en 2,073,950.
