PATERSON - Un hombre de Ritzville murió el martes por la noche en un accidente de volcadura en la ruta estatal 221 en el condado de Benton.
Thomas J. Pattock, de 64 años, conducía un semi-rremolque hacia el norte por la SR 221, a una milla al norte de Paterson. Aproximadamente a las 5 p.m., el camión se salió de la carretera, haciendo que el vehículo rodara, según la Patrulla del Estado de Washington.
Los oficiales dicen que Pattock murió en el lugar.
Pattock llevaba puesto el cinturón de seguridad en el momento del accidente.
Ningún otro vehículo estuvo involucrado, según la patrulla estatal. Las tropas estatales continúan investigando el accidente.
