EPHRATA - Un hombre de Soap Lake encontrado muerto en un canal de riego murió por asfixia debido a ahogamiento, según el forense del condado de Grant Craig Morrison.
El cuerpo de Benjamin Buckles, de 39 años, fue localizado el jueves pasado en un canal cerca de Road J Northwest y la ruta estatal 28, al sur de Ephrata, según la oficina del alguacil.
La autopsia se completó el martes.
La forma de muerte de Buckles no está determinada y la oficina del alguacil continúa investigando.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.