CLE ELUM - Un día de turismo se volvió trágico para un hombre de Bellevue el miércoles en Cle Elum. Alrededor de las 11:30 a.m., se convocó a equipos de emergencia al área de Peoh Point Lookout. Cuando llegaron los agentes, les dijeron que Manuel Vellon, de 60 años, de Bellevue, estaba de excursión cuando se resbaló y se cayó de la cresta. Los agentes encontraron a Vellon a unos 400 metros por el terraplén. Se llevaron a cabo esfuerzos para salvarle la vida, pero fue en vano. Vellon murió de lesiones muy graves antes del transporte al hospital.
Un hombre muere de caída de un barranco
- Shawn Goggins
