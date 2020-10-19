EPHRATA - La apertura del lunes de Becca's Restaurant & Bakery literalmente trae "más a la mesa" en términos de desayuno, almuerzo y cena en la tranquila ciudad de 8,200 habitantes. El restaurante es propiedad de Becca y Kyle Nash de Soap Lake. El restaurante está ubicado en 33 Basin Street SW en el espacio anteriormente ocupado por NS Italian Fresh.
“Este siempre ha sido mi sueño”, dijo Becca a iFIBER ONE News. "Todos los elementos del menú son platos que han pertenecido a la familia durante mucho tiempo".
Becca's sirve desayunos, hamburguesas, sándwiches, sopas, ensaladas y platos principales para la cena. Becca's está abierto para cenar o llevar.
