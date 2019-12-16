QUINCY - Una persona está muerta y al menos otra persona herida en un choque en la ruta estatal 28, a unas cinco millas al oeste de Quincy.
La colisión ocurrió en la intersección de SR 28 y White Trail Road e involucró un vehículo de pasajeros y un camión, según el agente de la Patrulla Estatal de Washington, John Bryant.
No se ha publicado más información sobre la colisión. Los soldados estarán en escena durante varias horas investigando.
La ruta estatal 28 está parcialmente bloqueada. Los equipos de WSDOT están en escena para el control del tráfico.
Bryant dice que las carreteras en el área están extremadamente heladas y se les pide a los conductores que tengan cuidado y disminuyan la velocidad. Bryant agregó que un semirremolque también se deslizó fuera de la carretera en un accidente separado en el área.
