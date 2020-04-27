MATTAWA - Los policías estatales dicen que una persona murió después de un accidente de dos vehículos cerca de Desert Aire, poco después de las 12 p.m. el lunes.
El soldado John Bryant dice que los vehículos chocaron cuatro millas al sur de Desert Aire en la SR 243. La SR 243 está completamente cerrada en ambas direcciones mientras las autoridades investigan la escena. El tráfico se desvía en la carretera O y Rd 26. Las identidades de los involucrados se están reteniendo en este momento.
iFIBER ONE News tendrá más información a medida que se desarrollen los detalles.
