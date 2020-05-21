DRYDEN - Se han publicado los nombres de los involucrados en accidente fatal del miércoles en Dryden, así como detalles sobre lo que ocurrió antes del accidente.
No se han revelado las edades, los géneros y el lugar de residencia de la mayoría de los involucrados en la colisión. Los oficiales dicen que Charles Lemons conducía un Chrysler PT Cruiser en dirección oeste en la SR 2 sobre el paso elevado Big Y cuando cruzó la línea central y chocó de frente con una camioneta GMC Sierra de Arlen Simon, de 67 años, que viajaba en el lado opuesto dirección.
El accidente mató a Charles e hirió a su pasajera, Katherine Lemons. La colisión no hirió a Arlen y su pasajero, Aaron Simon, de 44 años. Los oficiales dicen que todos llevaban puesto el cinturón de seguridad.
La razón por la cual Charles cruzó la línea central es desconocida y sigue bajo investigación.
