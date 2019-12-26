(Para la traducción al español, haga clic en el icono de subtítulos y en la opción de traducción automática después de hacer clic en el icono de configuración)
Los equipos de emergencia se encontraban en la escena de un accidente automovilístico el jueves por la tarde cerca del intercambio I-90 al este de Moses Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.