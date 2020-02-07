(Para ver el idioma hablado traducido al español, haga clic en el icono de configuración y haga clic en Traducción automática y seleccione Español)
Construido en la década de 1950, Soap Lake Roller Rink fue una meca para crear recuerdos. El edificio ya está a la venta y iFIBER ONE News quería mostrarlo por dentro y por fuera
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.