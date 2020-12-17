(Para la traducción al español, haga clic en el icono de subtítulos y en la opción de traducción automática después de hacer clic en el icono de configuración)
El jueves se hizo historia en Moses Lake cuando dos profesionales médicos recibieron sus vacunas de vacuna COVID-19. La directora médica de Samaritan Healthcare, la Dra. Andrea Carter y el Dr. Jazab Sheikh, fueron los primeros en recibir la vacuna en las áreas de los condados de Grant, Adams y Lincoln.
