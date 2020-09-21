Para ver la historia en español, haga clic en la configuración (icono de engranaje) y haga clic en Traducir automáticamente, y seleccione español
iFIBER ONE News se aventuró hacia los páramos ennegrecidos que dejaron los incendios de Cold Springs Canyon y Pearl Hill en el centro norte de Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.