WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District is partnering with local agencies, essential businesses other organizations to provide a volunteer service called “I Can Help.”
“I Can Help” door hangers and postcards are being distributed throughout Chelan and Douglas counties to support efforts in local neighborhoods to help people who are self-isolating in their homes, according to the health district.
“Supporting one another, neighbor-to-neighbor, is critical through these times,” health officials stated. “The easier we can make it for people who cannot — or should not — leave their home, the more effective we will be in managing this pandemic. Many communities have already stepped up to help people with food, medication, and other household items. Public Health encourages you to keep an eye out for these special door hangers and postcards and help a neighbor in your community.”
The handouts include contact information for volunteers will to help neighbors who are vulnerable to COVID-19 with picking up groceries or running errands, dog walking, mailing a package or picking up mail or just providing someone to talk to over the phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.