WENATCHEE - In just more than two weeks, the $1.2 million in CARES Act funding for students at Wenatchee Valley College has been depleted, according to a press release from the college on Wednesday.
Wenatchee Valley College’s application for funding opened on April 24. Within three days, more than 400 applications were submitted. As of May 11, more than 900 applications were submitted and 480 processed, with the average award per student at $1,387.
“The sheer volume of applications we’ve seen in just two weeks speaks to the need for this assistance,” stated Vice President of Student Services Chio Flores. “Our students have been widely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we consider it our responsibility to help them in whatever we can.”
Student CARES Act funding provides direct emergency cash grants to college students whose lives and education have been disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Any students with questions about CARES Act funding or pending applications can contact caresfund@wvc.edu.
Wenatchee Valley College officials say while CARES Act funding is depleted, the college continues to offer emergency support and resources in other areas, including counseling, referrals to community services and curbside pickup for supplies from food banks on both campuses. Students in need can contact college counselors Bertha Sanchez at bsanchez@wvc.edu or Ryan Poortinga at rpoortinga@wvc.edu.
The college is set to receive an additional $1.2 million in CARES Act funding to support college operations during the pandemic.
