EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District has confirmed the tenth COVID-19 death in Douglas County.
The individual was a man in his 50s who died the second week of January.
Douglas and Chelan counties now have a combined 49 COVID-19 deaths, with 39 deaths in Chelan County, according to the health district.
The health district on Wednesday also reported a drop in the rate of new cases. Chelan and Douglas counties combined for about 472 cases per 100,000 residents for the week of Jan. 20, down from about 636 cases per 100,000 residents for the week of Jan. 13.
To date, Chelan County has had 5,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the pandemic while Douglas County is at 3,008 cases. There are currently 12 Chelan County residents hospitalized due to the virus and one Douglas County resident hospitalized, according to the health district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.