EAST WENATCHEE - A Douglas County resident has died from COVID-19 complications, the 11th reported virus death combined in Chelan and Douglas counties.
The individual was a man in his 50s, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District. It’s the second COVID-19 death in Douglas County this week.
Chelan County has had six COVID-19 deaths and Douglas is now at five during the pandemic.
More than 1,400 cases have been confirmed in Chelan and Douglas counties combined. Currently, seven residents are hospitalized.
As of Friday, 23 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized at Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, including five patients from Grant County. Seven of the patients are in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
(2) comments
yea sorta like this cd- boards of canada, tomorrows harvest- 2nd song- reach for the dead-- any ways-all my best to next of kin.
Welcome to harvest...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.