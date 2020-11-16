BRIDGEPORT - A man was arrested for vehicular homicide in connection to a crash on Saturday in Bridgeport that left a 17-year-old dead.
Douglas County deputes, along with fire and medical personnel, responded about 6 p.m. Saturday to a single-car crash in the 300 block of 17th Street, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
A 17-year-old girl was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle, with life-threatening injuries. The girl was taken to Three Rivers Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The girl’s name has not been released.
The driver, 35-year-old Bridgeport resident Christopher J. Williams, was contacted outside the car and later taken to Three Rivers Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“The preliminary investigation shows speed and intoxicants were contributing factors to the collision,” Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille stated.
Williams was booked into Okanogan County Jail after being released from the hospital.
(1) comment
So sad..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.