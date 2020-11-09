WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District is reporting 20 COVID-19 cases at Christopher House, an adult care community, in Wenatchee.
The health district was notified of two positive cases on Nov. 4. Test kits were provided to the remaining staff and residents, with an additional 18 positive cases reported on Saturday.
All staff members who tested positive are isolating at home. The positive residents are in isolation and any exposed residents are in quarantine separated from the residents who have tested negative.
The health district is working with Christopher House to provide additional testing kits.
“Christopher House is grateful for the partnership with DOH and CDHD to limit the negative impact of COVID-19 in our community,” Officials at Christopher House stated. “We are taking extraordinary measure to ensure our staff and residents remain healthy and educated about the nature of this disease, as we strive to be a model for the community for how to effectively control an outbreak in congregate housing like ours.”
(1) comment
How do we still have COVID cases ?? The orange fat president and ALLLLLL REPUBLICANS said the democrats are just hyping the pandemic NO NEED FOR MASKS ?? SO HOW CAN THE STILL BE COVID TRUMP SHEEP ??
