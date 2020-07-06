EAST WENATCHEE - A total of 31 workers at the Columbia Fruit Packers facility in East Wenatchee have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company press release.
Three positive tests were initially reported between June 25 and June 29.
“The company met with employees and notified them about the potential exposure and that the production line would be shutting down for deep cleaning and to allow Human Resources to reach out to affected employees and begin contact tracing," company officials stated.
After learning of another dozen employees with positive test results, the remaining 93 asymptomatic employees were tested on July 2, with results showing 16 positive tests and 77 negative tests. All employees who tested positive are in isolation.
“We have been following the guidelines established by the Washington State Department of Health and the Chelan-Douglas Health District to ensure the health and safety of our employees,” stated Mike Wade with Columbia Fruit. “We will monitor the well-being of those in isolation and will allow individuals to return to work after a 10-day isolation period and if they don’t have any further virus symptoms.”
Columbia Fruit implemented a number of measures to protect its employees several months ago, including social distancing, mandatory use of masks, daily temperature and symptom checks and monitored hand washing.
The health district is working with Columbia Fruit to provide support for workers who have tested positive.
