EAST WENATCHEE - The health district has confirmed another four COVID-19 deaths in Chelan County and two virus deaths in Douglas County.
The Chelan County deaths confirmed Monday include a woman in her 70s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 90s. The Douglas County deaths are a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths is now at 35 in Chelan County and nine in Douglas County.
Chelan County has seen 509 new COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days while Douglas County has had 277 cases over the same timeframe. The two counties have combined for a rate of about 651 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.
