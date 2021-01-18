CHELAN - Lake Chelan Health has temporarily stopped accepting new patients or visitors to the hospital after five inpatients tested positive for COVID-19.
Hospital officials say the five patients have been placed in isolation and are separated from the other patients. Hospital staff that was in contact with the five patients will also be tested for the virus.
“As can be expected in a pandemic, we have been preparing for situations like this and we have responded with the necessary safety precautions to protect our patients, staff, and community,” hospital officials said.
Lake Chelan Health has also temporarily suspended rehabilitation services, including physical, speech and occupational therapy, until further notice. The Emergency Department is open but will be limited to only the patient seeking services and a possible support person. All other hospital services are open and available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.