CASHMERE - Seven residents at the Cashmere Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
All seven residents at the facility are in isolation and away from the other residents, according to the health district. No other staff members have tested positive following the facility-wide testing.
"The families of these residents have already received a phone call and we are in the process of notifying family of our other residents to let them know what is going on and the precaution measures we are taking to ensure that their loved ones are well cared for,” Cashmere Care Center Administrator Paul Foltz stated in a press release. “The aggressive infection control measures implemented continue to be our top priority and we appreciate everyone’s support during this difficult time.”
Cashmere Care Center provides short term rehabilitation and long term care services.
As of Wednesday, Chelan County has had 462 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while Douglas County is at 317 confirmed cases, according to the health district. A total of nine people have died from COVID-19 complications between the two counties.
Both Chelan and Douglas county are in a modified Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan.
