EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Tuesday reported an additional COVID-19 death in Chelan County.
The individual was a man in his 40s, according to the health district, which did not indicate if the man had underlying health conditions.
The additional virus deaths bring the total COVID-19 deaths in Chelan County to 29. Douglas County remains at seven confirmed virus deaths.
Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 27, Chelan County had 688 new COVID-19 cases, a rate of about 891 cases per 100,000 residents. Douglas County reported 325 new cases over the same time period, a rate of about 748 cases per 100,000 residents.
There are currently 11 Chelan County residents hospitalized due to the virus and three Douglas County residents hospitalized, according to the health district.
