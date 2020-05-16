LEAVENWORTH - The body of a missing Leavenworth man was recovered Friday afternoon in the Wenatchee River.
Jed Thorp, 40, was last known to be in the Chiwawa Loop Road area on May 10 after reportedly wandering from his campsite, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Thorp had been camping with his family over the weekend and family members searched for him on Monday until about 2 p.m. when they called for assistance.
Chelan County deputies and Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue responded and search the area on Monday. On Tuesday, the river was searched by Chelan County Swift Water Rescue personnel, followed by a large search group on Wednesday in the area between Chiwawa Loop Road and the Wenatchee River.
On Friday, a helicopter was deployed to search the river due to improved weather conditions. At about 3 p.m., crews recovered Thorp’s body about a mile downstream from the campsite, according to the sheriff’s office.
The circumstances surrounding Thorp’s death are under investigation.
