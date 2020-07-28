WATERVILLE - A wildfire has prompted a Level 3 evacuation for a property near Waterville.
The fire is estimated at about 10 acres, burning along Highway 2, east of Waterville, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
A property in the 1200 block of Road 2 Northwest is under a Level 3 evacuation, meaning “leave now.” No other structures are currently threatened.
Road closures include Road 2 Northwest from Highway 2 to Road L Northwest, and Road 3 Northwest from Road O to Road L Northwest.
The public is asked to avoid the area to allow access for emergency responders.
