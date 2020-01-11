CASHMERE - A 70-year-old Cashmere woman is in jail for allegedly killing her mother early Saturday morning.
Anita Jones has been booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for first-degree murder, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones reportedly called RiverCom Dispatch at about 2 a.m. from the 400 block of Pioneer Avenue in Cashmere. Jones told dispatchers she had killed her 96-year-old mother.
Deputies responded and detained Jones without incident. She was booked into jail after interviews with detectives.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Investigators remain on scene in Cashmere. No further details were available Saturday morning.
