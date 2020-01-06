ENTIAT - A Chelan County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a collision Monday morning on Highway 97/A about two miles north of Entiat.
The collision was reported by the state patrol at about 7 a.m. Troopers say the sheriff’s office patrol vehicle was struck by a Ford Explorer after the driver lost control, and crossed the centerline.
The deputy was taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee as a precaution and has been released. The driver and two passengers in the other vehicle were also taken to the Wenatchee hospital with possible serious injuries.
Trooper John Bryant says poor roadway conditions, including snow and ice, were a factor in the collision. The cause remains under investigation.
As of 11:30 a.m. Highway 97/A remains closed as troopers investigate. Alternate routes are available.
(4) comments
I know that, its my point. You don't see the irony? They are writing tickets to people that are distracted because its deemed dangerous, then they can do all that you mentioned and somehow magically its not dangerous.
It sounds like the other driver lost control and came into the sheriff's lane..... Also, emergency personal are legally allowed to use cell phones, radios and computers while on duty.
Sounds like they were driving too fast for conditions and both should be cited. That's normal protocol for anyone else that wrecks on the high way. Also they are doing more patrols to catch distracted drivers so they should be investigating if the sheriff was on his phone or computer while driving.
How is it you assume THEY were driving too fast??? Report says that the other vehicle lost control and crossed the center line? And no mention of distracted driving by officer....I personally am so glad the officer was not seriously injured, look at the car! Amazing how so many of you look for openings to criticize our officers.....amazing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.