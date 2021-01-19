EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Tuesday reported a Chelan County man has died from COVID-19.
Health district officials say the man was in his 80s. The health district did not indicate if the man had underlying health conditions.
Chelan County is now at 39 virus deaths while Douglas County sits at nine COVID-19 deaths.
As of Tuesday, Grant County has had 91 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with eight additional deaths pending death certificate review. Adams County has had 15 virus deaths, according to county health officials.
