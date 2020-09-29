EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Tuesday reported an additional COVID-19 death.
The individual was a Chelan County resident in his 40s. The health district did not indicate if the person had any underlying health conditions.
The death brings the total number of virus deaths in Chelan County to 17. Douglas County remains at seven COVID-19 deaths.
“CDHD would like to remind everyone of the importance of all public health precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic,” health district officials stated. “Anyone can have COVID-19 and not know they are contagious. COVID-19 can easily spread to close contacts, friends, family and loved ones before a person knows they are unintentionally spreading the virus. Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, continue to mask-up, social distance and avoid group gatherings.
Chelan County has had 2,081 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, including 114 in the past week. Douglas County sits at 1,306 confirmed cases with 55 over the past week.
