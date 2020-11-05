EAST WENATCHEE - A Chelan County resident has died from COVID-19, the county’s 22nd confirmed virus death.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District reported the individual was a woman in her 70s. The health district did not indicate if the woman had underlying health conditions. This is the fourth virus death confirmed this week in Chelan County.
Chelan County is at 22 COVID-19 deaths and Douglas County sits at seven.
There is currently two Chelan County and two Douglas County residents hospitalized due to the virus.
Total positive cases in Chelan County is at 2,517, including 208 in the past 14 days. Douglas County is at 1,476 confirmed cases, with 82 over the past two weeks.
