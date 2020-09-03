EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District on Thursday reported two additional COVID-19 deaths.
The two deaths include a Chelan County woman in her 70s and a Douglas County woman in her 60s. Chelan County has now had 11 virus deaths and Douglas County is up to seven, according to the health district.
“CDHD would like to remind everyone of the importance of all public health precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone can have COVID-19 and not know they are contagious,” health district officials stated. “COVID-19 is early spread to close contacts, friends, family and loved ones before a person knows they are unintentionally spreading the virus. Please do your part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, continue to mask-up, social distance and avoid group gatherings.”
To date, Chelan County has had a total of 1,826 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, including 226 in the past 14 days. Douglas county is at 1,198 cases, with 139 in the past 14 days, according to the health district.
OMG!! We have a .04% chance of dying from Covid!! Let's all run around like our hair's on fire and give up more rights...!!! Please politicians. Make us slaves even more in the name of "saving' us !!
