EAST WENATCHEE - The Chelan-Douglas Health District has hired a new administrator after a two-month search.
The health district has hired Luke D. Davies, who grew up in Orondo, to lead the two-county agency. Davies, who has a master’s in public health and experience in crisis management in multicultural settings, accepted the position this week and will begin his role on Jan. 11.
“We are very excited to have Luke on board,” said Dan Sutton, chairman of the health district Board of Health. “It was a rigorous interview process that attracted candidates from around the state and beyond. For all the members of the selection committee, Luke stood out above the other candidates.”
Davies comes from the University of Washington, where he is currently a program officer for the International Training and Education Center for Health, according to the health district.
“I am excited to join the incredible work that Chelan-Douglas Health District has been doing,” Davies said. “It will be an honor to support the staff and partners who have been working tirelessly to improve health for our counties during this challenging time.”
Davies graduated from Eastmont High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, with an emphasis in biochemistry and anthropology, from Seattle Pacific University before earning his master’s degree from the University of Washington.
Davies worked in a disaster management leadership role while in Haiti responding to the 2010 earthquake and cholera outbreak. He has worked for UW’s Department of Global Health and has support programs and research in disaster management, disease surveillance, health systems and more.
