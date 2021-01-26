LOWDEN - A Chelan man was killed in a Tuesday morning collision on Highway 12 near Lowden in Walla Walla County.
Jay S. Clark, 68, was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram east on Highway 12, about a mile west of Lowden, when he reportedly drove across the centerline, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Clark’s pickup truck collided head-on with a westbound 2018 Toyota RAV4.
Clark died at the scene, according to the state patrol. The other driver, a 69-year-old Walla Walla woman, was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.
The state patrol continues to investigate the cause of the wreck.
Lowden is located about 15 miles west of Walla Walla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.