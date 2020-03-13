WENATCHEE - Chelan County PUD is closing off public access to its office lobbies and other public entrances, effective Friday.
The closure includes PUD offices in Chelan, Leavenworth and Wenatchee, according to PUD officials.
“Closing the lobbies and access to public meeting rooms and auditoriums is one of the many steps Chelan PUD is taking to make sure we continue to deliver vital electric, drinking water, sewer and broadband internet services to customer-owners during the coronavirus pandemic.”
The decision was made in consultation with local, state and national health experts, and any additional preventative steps will follow health official recommendations.
PUD customer relations staff is available by phone during business hours at 509-663-8121. PUD bills can be made by phone by calling 509-661-8729 or online at https://www.chelanpud.org/.
Grant PUD has also closed all PUD facilities to the public until further notice.
