OKANOGAN COUNTY - A child in Okanogan County has died due to flu complications, according to Okanogan County Public Health.
This is the first flu-related death in Okanogan County this flu season, and the fifth reported death of a child from flu complications in the state during the 2019-20 season.
“The flu strain currently circulating in our county and over the last several weeks is predominantly Influenza B, which has particularly hit our young people hard. We are deeply saddened for the family and their loss,” stated Lauri Jones, Okanogan County Public Health community health director.
Flu activity in the state remains elevated, according to the state Department of Health. At least 39 deaths lab-confirmed flu deaths have been reported across the state, including two in Grant County and one in Chelan County. Most of the deaths have occurred in people with underlying health conditions, or in people with no pre-existing conditions but who were elderly.
