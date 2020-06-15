LEAVENWORTH - A climber was rescued Saturday after an about 25-foot fall at Castle Rock Trail west of Leavenworth.
A father and son were climbing when the father fell. Chelan County deputies say the man hit the rock wall and was knocked unconscious.
The father’s 15-year-old son was able to lower him down to the trail and called 911. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, along with Chelan County firefighters, Cascade medics and the volunteer search and rescue team, responded and were able to tend to the man’s injuries.
LifeFlight responded and landed their helicopter on Highway 2. The patient was flown to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital for treatment.
