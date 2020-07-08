CHELAN COUNTY - A climber was rescued late Tuesday evening from Mount Stuart in Chelan County after falling about 100 feet, breaking his leg.
Pete Schoepke, 43, of Portland, called 911 about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, telling dispatchers he had fallen about 100 feet while descending the Cascadian Coloir route off the southeast aspect of the mountain, according to the sheriff’s office.
Schoepke reported he sustained an open compound fracture to his left lower leg and was alone on the mountain.
Search and rescue coordinators were able to communicate with Schoepke via text message while rescue efforts were being organized, including requesting a hoist capable helicopter from state Emergency Management.
Due to high winds and low clouds, the rescue crew from Naval Air Base Whidbey Island was initially only able to insert two medic corpsman who made their way to Schoepke. After several hours of waiting for better weather, the Navy helicopter crew determined it may be necessary to lower Schoepke to a more accessible location below cloud cover.
Three Chelan County Mountain Rescue personnel, staged at Pangborn Airport, were picked up by the Navy rescue Blackhawk, flown to Mount Stuart and dropped at a location below the patient.
At about 8:30 p.m. and a brief break in the weather, the rescue pilot and crew successfully hoisted Schoepke and the two Navy medics off the mountain. Schoepke was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he is listed in serious but stable condition.
The Navy rescue crew flew back to Mount Stuart and removed the three Chelan County Mountain Rescue climbers.
