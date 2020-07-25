MALAGA - Close to 300 personnel are on scene of the Colockum Fire as crews will focus on containment on Saturday.
The blaze burning south of Malaga is now estimated at about 1,000 acres. A Type 3 Incident Management Team took command of the fire Saturday morning after arriving late Friday night and joining fire crews that had been on scene since the fire was first reportedly at about 2:15 p.m.
About 60 homes are under evacuation orders. Homes on Colockum, Kingsbury and Jumpoff roads remain under Level 3 orders (leave now) and Tarpiscan Road is at Level 2 (be ready to leave). Fire crews ask the public to stay away from the fire area.
“As soon as possible the crews from the local districts will be sent home to get some sleep,” incident command stated. “This will make more crews available to handle other emergency calls in their districts.”
Fire containment is unknown at this time. High winds Friday afternoon gave crews a difficult time in keeping the blaze contained within a perimeter, even with air support.
As of Saturday morning, there are no reports of any structures lost. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
