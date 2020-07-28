MALAGA - The Colockum Fire near Malaga is listed as 90 percent contained as fire crews on the scene since Saturday begin to demobilize.
The blaze is now estimated at about 3,000 acres after more accurate mapping. The fire is being transitioned back to local fire agencies on Tuesday for mop-up and patrol, according to the Type 3 Incident Management Team. Two hand crews and engines will stay to monitor the fire area.
Incident command says hot spots are likely over the next few days that will produce smoke within the interior of the fire area.
“The weather forecast is calling for warmer days. The heat of the fire and the wind the last few days has dried a lot of grasses and shrubs out, making the area prone to another fire,” incident command stated.
The Colockum Fire started Friday afternoon south of Malaga and quickly threatened more than 100 homes. Fire officials say no homes were lost. One outbuilding was damaged during the initial fire on Friday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Level 1 evacuations remain in place for Colockum, Kingsbury and Jumpoff roads.
