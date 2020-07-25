MALAGA - The Colockum Fire near Malaga has pushed to close to 1,800 acres as incident command says winds picked up on Saturday, bringing new life to a portion of the blaze.
The fire is about 25 percent contained as more air resources were requested Saturday as the fire grew in the direction of Jumpoff Road, according to the Southeast Washington Type 3 team.
By mid-afternoon Saturday, the decision was made to raise the evacuation notice to Level 3 for all of Jumpoff Road.
Fire crews remain concerned of the fire’s growth toward additional homes. The main effort overnight will be to secure perimeters around the drainages that caused problems on Saturday.
Level 3 evacuations (leave now) will remain in place for Kingsbury, Colockum and Jumpoff roads, and Tarpiscan Road is at Level 2 (be ready to leave).
Incident command says no homes have been lost in the fire. At least 60 homes remain threatened.
The fire was first reported at about 2:15 p.m. Friday and is burning in dry grass, sage and brush. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
