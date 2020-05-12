WENATCHEE - Nearly $22,000 has been awarded to several non-profits that are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. The Helping Hands Grant provides emergency funding to organizations in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties. This week, a third round of grant funding was given to the following organizations:
1. Chelan Community Nurse Program – $3,000 Adapting services for social distancing and preparing for an increase of in-home services as shelter in place eases
2. Entiat Food Bank - $3,000 Food security improvements
3. Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center - $1,230 for a commercial freezer to store food for Upper Valley MEND’s gleaning program, which provides fresh produce for food bank
4. Methow Arts Alliance - $3,000 resources for NCW art teachers and home delivery kits; recouping costs from cancelled events
5. Okanogan Behavioral Health Care - $3,000 mental illness/substance abuse recovery program delivery adaptations during Covid and recouping costs from cancelled event
6. Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus - $2,462 recouping costs from cancelled concert
7. Tonasket Food Bank - $3,000 serving 58% more individuals/families needing food
8. Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center - $3,000 recouping costs from cancelled events
Over $286,000 has been donated to the Helping Hands Grant since March 1, 2020 including contributions by Microsoft, MJ Murdock Charitable Trust, The Seattle Foundation, Perteet Inc., Caideas Winery, and Icicle Brewing Company.
“We are so grateful to the generous individuals and businesses that are contributing to these emergency funding efforts right now” said Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director.
“We’re continuing to talk with our nonprofit partners and leaders across the region about what recovery will look like as well, and having this funding is crucial to keeping many organizations afloat as we start to plan for that next phase.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.