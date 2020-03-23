WENATCHEE - In the wake of COVID-19, Confluence Health has launched a new Virtual Visit service to provide patients with non-emergent health care services without having to travel to a health care facility.
Confluence Health has partnered with Caregility, a clinical collaboration and communications company, to develop the program that gives patients a wide range of services using secure and reliable two-way audio and video communication. The Virtual Visit service is available on any device and utilizes the current Electronic Medical Record patient portal, MyChart.
“We are rapidly adapting to an ever-changing healthcare environment,” stated Michael Sieg, senior Vice President of Primary Care at Confluence. “Our patients’ needs have been evolving, and are accelerating now, precipitated by social distancing practices brought on by the emergence of COVID-19 in our communities. The implementation and launch of virtual visit services for North Central Washington accomplishes several objectives; it allows us to continue to treat non-emergent patients in a safe and effective manner, it utilizes our facilities and critical resources for those most in need, and it protects our staff, all while limiting possible COVID-19 exposures for all.”
The new Virtual Visit services launched on Monday. For more information, visit http://www.confluencehealth.org/virtualvisits/.
