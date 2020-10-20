WENATCHEE - Confluence Health has announced the opening of a new emergency department in Wenatchee.
The new service will be located at the Mares campus at 820 Chelan Ave. in the space that is now the Confluence Health Walk-In Clinic. The clinic will remain in the Mares building but will move to the east end on the ground floor to accommodation the new emergency department.
“We are excited to open this new Emergency Department to increase access and convenience for those that find themselves in the most unexpected medical situations,” stated Jason Lake, chief medical officer of Confluence Health. “As a not-for-profit health system that provides care for communities across North Central Washington, our mission is to improve our patients’ health by providing safe, high-quality care in a compassionate and cost-effective manner. This emergency department serves as an extension of that care, delivering vital health care for emergency patients in their most critical time of need.”
The facility will include isolation and decontamination rooms that can be used for patients who arrive with an infectious disease, behavioral health or chemical contamination issue. The 9,500 square foot facility is expected to serve up to 50 patients per day and has an on-site CT scanner, ultrasound, X-ray and lab services.
“The new emergency area means that we will increase our capacity to treat emergency conditions and will be able to provide patients with a better overall experience when they visit,” stated Dr. Eric Hughes, president of the Wenatchee Emergency Physicians.
The opening of the new emergency department is planned for Nov. 2.
Wenatchee needs this, the emergency room at the hospital is too small.
This may seem like a direct competition with the hospital, but the 2 times I’ve accompanied my son to the hospital emergency room this year it has been absolutely swamped and the wait times were very long.
