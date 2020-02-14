WENATCHEE - Congresswoman Kim Schrier is holding a Town Hall in Wenatchee on Friday, Feb. 21.
The Town Hall begins at 6 p.m. at the Wenatchee Community Center, located at 504 S. Chelan Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Rep. Schrier (D-Issaquah) will provide an update on work work in Washington, D.C. The conversation will be moderated by Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz.
Staff will also be on hand to address issues or concerns regarding a federal agencies, including immigration, agriculture, Veterans Affairs, Social Security and Medicare.
This will be Schrier’s fifth Town Hall this year and her 31st since taking office in January 2019.
Anyone interested in attending the Town Hall can register online at https://schrier2020wenatchee.eventbrite.com
For more information, contact Schrier’s District Office at 425-657-1001.
