EAST WENATCHEE - COVID-19 activity is at its highest rate in Chelan and Douglas counties since the start of the pandemic more than nine months ago, according to the health district.
On Tuesday, the average case count was at about 836 cases per 100,000 residents for the two counties combined, up from about 632 cases per 100,000 residents last week. Chelan County had 674 cases between Nov. 10 and Nov. 23, while Douglas County had 335 cases over the same period.
“My concern is what this case count will look like two weeks from now, following Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Malcolm Butler, health officer with the Chelan-Douglas Health District. “People can still do their part to soften the surge in cases by celebrating the holiday with only those people in your household. Stick close to home this week and for the near future.”
The health district continues to recommend wearing a mask around people outside your immediate household and limiting the size and frequency of gatherings.
