WENATCHEE - Dozens of structures were threatened but none were lost in the Sunset Fire that sparked Monday afternoon northwest of Wenatchee.
All Level 2 evacuations that were issued Monday afternoon have been downgraded to Level 1 as multiple fire agencies, as well as fix-winged aircraft and helicopters, were able to slow the about 150-acre fire.
Crews made substantial progress Monday afternoon as the blaze was mainly contained to Warm Springs Canyon, according to our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ.
Level 1 evacuation notices remain for residences on American Fruit Road west to Acres Lane and for the west side of Easy Street from American Fruit Road to the 2100 block of Easy Street, as well as for all of Sunset Drive. Level 1 notifications were also issued for Crestview East to Lower Monitor Road and the highway to the top of April Drive.
Fire crews will remain on scene overnight to monitor any flare-ups.
The Road 11 Fire near Mansfield is in mop-up after burning about 9,600 acres since sparking on Saturday. All evacuations previously in place have been canceled.
Several outbuildings were destroyed in the fire and one home was reported damaged.
The cause of both the Sunset Fire and Road 11 Fire are under investigation.
