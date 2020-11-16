WENATCHEE - A man is suspected of driving impaired in an early Sunday morning rollover wreck in Wenatchee.
The crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Chelan Avenue near Mission Street, according to Wenatchee police.
The driver, 22-year-old Rangel Santillian-Cruz, was arrested for DUI, according to our news partner Newsradio 560 KPQ.
Three passengers in the car were transported to the hospital. Information on the extent of their injuries was not available.
Over the weekend, Wenatchee police arrested five drivers for DUI.
(2) comments
I drive a courier route 3 nights a week that takes me thru Mattawa,Quincy and Wenatchee late at night. The cops could bust half a dozen a night just riding with me!!!
if your going to drink, stay home. No winners here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.