EAST WENATCHEE - A driver reportedly high-centered a stolen vehicle on a curb while trying to flee from police early Sunday morning in East Wenatchee before running off. The suspect was located and arrested Sunday afternoon.
At about 2:20 a.m., an East Wenatchee police officer noticed a vehicle parked at the 7-11 on Ninth Street Northeast. A check of the Colorado license plate returned as “No License Record,” according to police.
As the officer was scene, the driver entered the vehicle and drove onto Valley Mall Parkway. Police say the driver fled from an attempted traffic stop before driving onto a curb and becoming high-centered. The driver ran off toward state Route 28 and was not located. A passenger in the car was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
A check of the vehicle’s VIN showed the vehicle had been reportedly stolen in Colorado. The vehicle, a 2005 Toyota RAV4, was impounded. Investigators later identified the driver as KC Hatley, a 20-year-old with ties to Omak and Grand Junction, Colo.
At about 2 p.m. Sunday, Douglas County deputies located Hatley outside of BJ’s Shell gas station near Lincoln Rock. Hatley was booked into jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon and failure to obey law enforcement. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Colorado, according to East Wenatchee police.
Police obtained a search warrant for the stolen vehicle and reportedly located drug paraphernalia, license plates from another vehicle, shotgun shells and a shotgun stock, along with numerous shaved car keys.
