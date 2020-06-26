ORONDO - A driver was taken into custody for vehicular assault following a head-on collision on Highway 2 Thursday afternoon near Orondo.
Patrick Brighton, a 62-year-old Chelan Falls man, was driving a 1999 Cadillac Seville east on Highway 2, near milepost 139, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and struck a westbound 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Both vehicles came to rest blocking the westbound lane.
Brighton was injured and taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. He is expected to be charged with vehicular assault, DUI, crossing the centerline, no valid operator’s license and no insurance, according to the state patrol.
The driver of the pickup truck, 20-year-old Entiat resident Cesar Ramos Guerra, was not hurt. His passenger, 56-year-old Wenatchee resident Bryan Williams, was injured and was transported to Central Washington Hospital.
Both vehicles were impounded as evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.